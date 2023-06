‘Moon Knight’ star Oscar Isaac is already imagining the next ‘Spider-Verse’ film and has a role for Pedro Pascal.

Oscar joined the cast of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ voicing the role of Miguel O’Hara, also known as Spider-Man 2099, a Spider-Man from an alternate universe, reports Deadline.

When talking to ‘British GQ’, Isaac said that production of the film is already “brilliant at finding the right person for the right character” but suggested the Last of Us star voice a character in the next film.

“Let’s find something for him. He should be a Spider-Person, like a cranky, old Spider-Person,” he told the magazine.

As per Deadline, the actor talked about voicing Miguel O’Hara and what he admires about the character.

“He’s got this particular unique quality to him, but there are lots of things about him that I think are very surprising and make him such his own thing,” he said. “The fangs and claws and this violence that’s simmering underneath at all times? He’s just a really interesting character.

Isaac also spoke about his experience voice acting versus regular acting.

“You only have your voice to be able to express a lot of what’s going on. There’s more collaboration involved because it’s your voice, it’s the animators, it’s the design, it’s all these things coming together to create the character,” Isaac said, quoted by Deadline.

“There’s something beautifully communal about putting that together and just adding one element and then seeing it all come together. It’s just such a beautiful work of art.”

20230604-144005