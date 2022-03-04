ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Oscar-nominated Japanese film ‘Drive My Car’ to release digitally on April 1

By NewsWire
Actress-Filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchis critically-acclaimed Japanese film ‘Drive My Car, which had its world premiere in Palme d’Or at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival where it bagged Best Screenplay, is heading for an OTT release on April 1, 2022.

The film, co-written and directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, has also been selected as Japan’s official entry for Best International Feature Film category at the 94th Academy Awards, and has been nominated for four Academy Awards across categories of Best Picture, Director, International Feature Film and Adapted Screenplay.

The film narrates the story of a stage actor and director, Yusuke Kafuku played by Hidetoshi Nishijima, who is happily married to a screenwriter, Oto essayed by Reika Kirishima. However, Oto suddenly dies after leaving behind a secret.

After two years, Kafuku, who is still unable to fully cope with the loss of his wife, receives an offer to direct a play at a theater festival which requires him to drive to Hiroshima with his car with a young female chauffeur, Misaki Watari played by Toko Miur. Initially reluctant, Kafuku eventually caves in and as the two spend time together, Kafuku confronts the mystery of his wife.

The film, adapted from Haruki Murakami’s short story, additionally has bagged three BAFTA Film Awards. ‘Drive My Car’ will be available to stream on MUBI in India from April 1, 2022.

