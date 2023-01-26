‘The Whale’s star Brendan Fraser has said that his Oscar nomination is “a gift he certainly didn’t see coming”.

The 54-year-old star has been nominated for the best actor prize at the Academy Awards in recognition of his role in ‘The Whale’, while the film has also been shortlisted for best make-up and hairstyle and his co-star Hong Chau is in the running for supporting actress, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Reflecting on the news, he told ‘People’ magazine in a statement that he is “absolutely overjoyed and deeply grateful to The Academy for this recognition and for recognising Hong Chau’s beautiful performance and Adrien Morot’s incredible make-up”.

He added, quoted by ‘Female First UK’: “I wouldn’t have this nomination without (director) Darren Aronofsky, (writer) Samuel D. Hunter and the extraordinary cast and crew who gave me the gift of Charlie.”

“It’s about finding the light in a dark place and I’m so lucky to have worked with an ensemble that is incredible. Hong Chau, who should have her own movie face on every character she’s ever played. And Sadie ink, she is incredible. Who are you? It took me 32 years to get here. Your talent. Ty Simpkins. You won every day. Sam Hunter, you’re my lighthouse.”

And then it was the turn of director Darren Aronofsky, who he thanked for helping him find himself amid the “wilderness”.

