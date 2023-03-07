Elon Musk will be the centre of a new documentary from the unflinching Alex Gibney, the Oscar-winning director of ‘Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief’.

Already months into production, Gibney announced the project saying he was “hugely excited” about tackling Musk on film. It is described as a “definitive and unvarnished examination of multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter”, reports ‘Variety’.

Tech mogul Musk reached peak saturation in late 2022 when he completed a $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, promising to upend the platform’s user experience as well as restore “balance” to its user body (including the elimination of bot accounts, which Musk has previously said ran rampant on the site).

Jigsaw Productions is producing the film alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent, which is also financing the project. A distribution partner for the documentary has not yet been named.

As per ‘Variety’, for Jigsaw, Gibney and Jessie Deeter produce and Stacey Offman and Richard Perello will executive produce. Joey Marra and Xin wil produce on behalf of Closer Media with William Horberg executive producing. Anonymous Content’s Nick Shumaker and Jessica Grimshaw produce with Dawn Olmstead and David Levine executive producing. Dana O’Keefe produces on behalf of Double Agent with Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer executive producing.

