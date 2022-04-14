Academy Award winning Hollywood actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded guilty on Wednesday, April 13, to misdemeanor charges of forcibly touching a woman in New York at a nightclub. This incident is said to have occurred in 2018.

He pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecutors, such that, he would be spared jail time for this charge.

The guilty plea by the ‘Men of Honor’ actor came three years after he was arrested. Cuba Gooding Jr. also admitted that he had subjected to two other women to “non consensual physical contact” between the years 2018 and 2019.

As per the plea agreement, if the 54-year-old actor continues to undertake court-mandated counselling for a period of six months, he will be allowed to withdraw the misdemeanour plea and be allowed to plead guilty to the lesser charge of harassment.

However, the agreement said that if he fails to comply, he could be facing up to a year of jail time.

The misdemeanour charge accused the actor of violating three different women across various Manhattan nightclubs in the years 2018 and 2019.

As per a district attorney spokesperson, the actor has pleaded guilty to the most serious count which charged him with misdemeanor for forcibly kissing a woman at a nightclub in 2018.

The New York Times quoted Cuba Gooding Jr. as saying, “I apologize for ever making anybody feel inappropriately touched,” during his guilty plea.

A few hours after his guilty plea, a Manhattan federal judge dismissed the actor’s bid where he wanted a $6 million lawsuit dismissed. The lawsuit was filed by a woman who has accused Gooding of raping her twice at the Mercer hotel located in the SoHo district of Manhattan, New York. According to the complainant, the incident is said to have occurred in the year 2013.

Cuba Gooding Jr. won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his performance in the 1996 Tom Cruise starrer movie, ‘Jerry Maguire’.