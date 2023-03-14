ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Oscar winner Guneet Monga’s teacher recalls her as ‘highly creative’

Oscar winner Guneet Monga has a Lucknow connection.

Prof Govind Pandey, the Dean of the department of mass communication and journalism of the School of Media and Communication at Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, was proud to share that he taught Guneet at Madhu Bala Institute of Communication and Electronic Media (MBICEM) affiliated to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in 2002.

“Guneet Monga was a student of Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication at MBICEM where I taught television journalism and was supervising the short films at the institute as well,” Prof Pandey said.

He further said, “She was creative since college days and actively participated in cocurricular activities. I pray Guneet motivates others to make meaningful documentaries. As a teacher, I pray that she gets more and more awards and motivates many more young filmmakers to make meaningful documentary films. Her Oscar-winning film is a great example of the peaceful living of humans, and animals in their natural habitat.”

Zoologist Gyaneshwar Shukla said, “Elephant Whisperers” that won Guneet an Oscar, is a very informative documentary depicting our wildlife heritage and man-animal especially pachyderm coexistence and sustainability of social eco-system. Unfortunately, our universities are producing hundreds of graduates, postgraduates and doctorates in zoology but not a single zoologist can match this production. This can serve as an eye-opener to change and modify curricula to encourage more such productions as we have the richest biodiversity and legacy of living with our animals.”

This is Monga’s second Oscar.

Earlier, she had won it in 2019 for ‘Period. End Of Sentence’, in Documentary Short category. Monga was the executive producer for ‘Period’.

