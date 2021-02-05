Oscar-winning Canadian actor Christopher Plummer whose career spanned seven decades has died at the age of 91.

Best known for playing Captain Georg von Trapp in “The Sound of Music (1965),” Plummer passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut according to media reports.

The legendary actor who was born in Toronto and grew up in Senneville, Quebec received various accolades for his work in films, television and theatre. Among his trophy collection is an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a British Academy Film Award.

His most recent projects included David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011), Mike Mills’ Beginners (2011), Rian Johnson’s Knives Out (2019), and Todd Robinson’s The Last Full Measure in (2019).