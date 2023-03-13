ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin congratulated ‘The Elephant Whispers’ team for winning the Best Documentary Short Film award at the 95th Academy awards.

The Chief Minister tweeted: “Congrats to Kartiki Gonsalves &@guneetm on winning the #Oscar. No better news to wake up to than two women bringing the first ever Oscar for an Indian production. The patient making and the moving story of the #ElephantWhisperers deserve all the praises & accolades it it’s getting.”

The documentary was shot in Madumalai National Park in the lap of Nilgiri mountains in Tamil Nadu.

The 41-minute short documentary film was directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga. The director shot the movie patiently staying in the forest area for about five years. Kartiki was born and brought up in Udhagamandalam, Tamil Nadu.

Kartiki Gonsalves credited her “Motherland India” for the achievement at the academy hall after winning the Oscars.

The Elephant Whisperers is about the bond that develops between a couple, Bomman and Bellie of the Kattunayakan tribe and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu who was entrusted to their care.

Guneet Monga, the producer of the movie Elephant Whisperers while taking to twitter immediately after winning the Oscar said: “We just win the first ever Oscar for an Indian production! Two women did this! I am still shivering.”

The Elephant Whisperers was nominated against ‘Haul Out’, ‘How Do You measure a Year ?’, ‘The Martha Mitchel effect’ and ‘Stranger at the Gate’.

