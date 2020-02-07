Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman’s cape has names of snubbed female directors

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Actress Natalie Portman’s Oscars outfit featured names of female directors not nominated for an Oscar at the ceremony this year.

A Los Angeles Times journalist took to Twitter to post the video, showing that Portman’s outfit bore the names of Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, Marielle Heller and Mari Diop, and others, reports thewrap.com.

“I wanted to recognise the women who were not recognised for their incredible work this year in a subtle way,” she explained.

For the second straight year, female directors did not make it to the directing category at the Academy Awards. So when the nominees were announced last month, many people criticised it.

Nominated in the category are Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman”, Todd Phillips for “Joker”, Sam Mendes for “1917”, Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Timea in Hollywood” and Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite”.

It’s not the first time that Portman has pointed out an awards ceremony for snubbing female filmmakers. While presenting the best director award at the Golden Globes in 2018, she quipped: “and now, here are the all male nominees”.

–IANS

