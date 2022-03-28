ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Oscars 2022: 'Drive My Car' conferred with Best International Feature Film

Japanese film ‘Drive My Car’ directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi was honoured with the Oscar for Best International Feature Film, bringing Japan its fifth Oscar win and fourteenth nomination overall.

The film tells the story of an actor and director played by Hidetoshi Nishijima, who is forced to confront the demons beneath the seemingly perfect surface of his marriage after his wife dies. He develops a tentative friendship with his young chauffeur while directing a multi-lingual production of Russian playwright Anton Checkhov’s ‘Uncle Vanya’ in Hiroshima.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepted the award, which was presented to him by Shang-Chi and the ‘Legend of the Ten Rings’ actor Simu Liu and comic artiste Tiffany Haddish.

The other contenders in the category were Denmark’s ‘Flee’, Italy’s ‘The Hand of God’, Norwegian film ‘The Worst Person in the World’ and ‘Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom’ from Bhutan.

