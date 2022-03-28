ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Oscars 2022: Jenny Beavan ‘almost said no’ to ‘Cruella’

NewsWire
0
0

English costume designer Jenny Beavan, who bagged the Oscar for ‘Best Costume Design’ for her work in the American crime film, ‘Cruella’, shared that she almost said ‘No’ to the film.

She also said that the film’s ability to give joy in tough times of global conflict is one of the great things that it brings to the table.

Speaking on her Oscar win, Jenny took to the stage for her acceptance speech as she said, “The great thing about a film like ‘Cruella’ is that it does give a bit of fun and joy in these terrible times.”

“I have to say when (producer) Kristin Burr and (director) Craig Gillespie asked me to do this movie, I truly didn’t think we had time. I mean, I actually nearly said no.”

Continuing her speech, Beavan said, “Glad I didn’t. The only reason I didn’t was because Clare Spragge, who’s sitting just there sparkling, said she would come on board as costume supervisor and bring the team, the team of the most phenomenal, creative, clever, generous, amazing people without whom obviously it wouldn’t have happened.”

Her win at this year’s Oscars marked her third Oscar win amid 11 nominations. Her fellow nominees this year in the best costume design category included Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan for ‘Dune’, Paul Tazewell for ‘West Side Story’, Luis Sequeira for ‘Nightmare Alley’ and Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran for ‘Cyrano’.

20220328-085203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jessica Alba talks about experiencing sexism early in acting career

    Laurence Fishburne joins ‘The School For Good and Evil’ cast

    ‘Minari’ to premiere digitally on May 11

    Dwayne Johnson reacts to 46% of respondents rooting for him to...