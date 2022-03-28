ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Oscars 2022: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

Everyone at the Dolby Theater was in for a shock when Hollywood star Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped comic artiste Chris Rock over his humorous remark on Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The incident took place when Chris was on the stage to present the Oscars for Best Documentary category.

Chris started his gig with a few jokes about the audience members, including Pinkett Smith, referring to her as “G.I. Jane” due to her closely cropped hair, Pinkett Smith has spoken in the past about her battle with alopecia.

Moments after the joke, Smith walked to the stage and smacked Rock across the face; however, it was not sure if he connected well. It was unclear if the assault was a planned bit.

The uncensored footage of the show had Rock saying, “Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,” as Smith was on his way to his chair. “Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke.”

Will got back to his seat and shouted at Rock saying, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”.

Sean “Diddya Combs, who came on stage a few moments later, said, “I did not know that this year would be the most exciting Oscar ever. Will and Chris we’re gonna solve that like family at the goal party right now we’re moving on with love.”

