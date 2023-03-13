ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Oscars 2023: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ takes home trophy for Best International Feature Film

The German anti-war film ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is leading the Oscars as it has won four awards so far at the ongoing 95th edition of the Academy Awards. The film, directed by Edward Berger, was feted with the Best International Feature Film honour in addition to Best Cinematography, Best Original Score and Best Production Design.

It defeated films like ‘Argentina, 1985’, ‘EO’, ‘The Quiet Girl’ and ‘Close’.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.

The film, which is set during World War 1, follows the life of an idealistic young German soldier named Paul Baumer.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

