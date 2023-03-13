ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Oscars 2023: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ wins Best Cinematography

The Oscar for Achievement in Cinematography was awarded to James Friend for his outstanding work in ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’.

The award was presented by ‘Creed 3’ actor-director Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors.

Other nominees in the category included Darius Khondji (‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’) Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’), Roger Deakins (‘Empire of Light’) and Florian Hoffmeister (‘Tar’).

James Friend, who is a certified electrician, started his career as a lighting technician at the age of 16. He Studied Cinematography at the London Film School and Was mentored by Paul Wheeler BSC and Phil Meheux BSC.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is a German-language epic anti-war film based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. The film, which is set during World War 1, follows the life of an idealistic young German soldier named Paul Baumer.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

20230313-074403

