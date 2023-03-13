ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Oscars 2023: Brendan Fraser names Best Lead Actor for ‘The Whale’

NewsWire
0
0

It was an emotional moment for Hollywood star Brendan Fraser, who was all in tears after hearing his name at the 95th Oscars Awards, where he won the Best Lead Actor for his acclaimed film ‘The Whale’.

The award was given to him by Jessica Chastain and Halle Berry. His name was in the category along with Austin Butler ‘Elvis’, Colin Farrell ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, Paul Mescal ‘Aftersun’ and Bill Nighy ‘Living’.

All in tears of happiness, Fraser said: “So this is what the multiverse looks like. I thank the Academy for this. And my studio for making this bold film.”

He then told all the other contenders that its an “honour to be named alonsgide you in this category”.

“I wanted to tell you that Whales can swim in the depth. I started 30 years ago and things didn’t come easy to me. But I want to thank you for this acknowledgement.”

‘The Whale’ is a psychological drama film directed by Darren Aronofsky and written by Samuel D. Hunter, based on his 2012 play of the same name.

The plot follows a reclusive English teacher with morbid obesity who tries to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter.

20230313-090404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Johnny Depp talks drug use on the stand

    Elvis was amazing in bed but had to teach him one...

    ‘Traumatized’ Britney Spears may never perform again

    Taika Waititi not interested in a ‘Waititi cut’ of ‘Thor: Love...