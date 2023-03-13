It was an emotional moment for Hollywood star Brendan Fraser, who was all in tears after hearing his name at the 95th Oscars Awards, where he won the Best Lead Actor for his acclaimed film ‘The Whale’.

The award was given to him by Jessica Chastain and Halle Berry. His name was in the category along with Austin Butler ‘Elvis’, Colin Farrell ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, Paul Mescal ‘Aftersun’ and Bill Nighy ‘Living’.

All in tears of happiness, Fraser said: “So this is what the multiverse looks like. I thank the Academy for this. And my studio for making this bold film.”

He then told all the other contenders that its an “honour to be named alonsgide you in this category”.

“I wanted to tell you that Whales can swim in the depth. I started 30 years ago and things didn’t come easy to me. But I want to thank you for this acknowledgement.”

‘The Whale’ is a psychological drama film directed by Darren Aronofsky and written by Samuel D. Hunter, based on his 2012 play of the same name.

The plot follows a reclusive English teacher with morbid obesity who tries to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter.

