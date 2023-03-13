Actor Brendan Fraser, who won the Best Actor honour ‘The Whale’, got on stage and said he is grateful for the “creative lifeline”.

He said: “So this is what the multiverse looks like!”

He then continued down a nautical-themed speech thanking his cast, crew and family.

“I’m grateful to Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship ‘The Whale’,” Fraser said.

“That was written by Samuel D. Hunter who is our lighthouse. Gentleman, you laid your whale-sized hearts bare so that we could see into your souls like no one else could do. It is my honor to be named alongside you in this category. I want to tell you that only whale’s can swim at the depth of talent of Hong Chau (fellow nominee).

“I started in this business 30 years ago, things didn’t come easy to me but there was a facility that I didn’t appreciate at the time, until it stopped. I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement. It couldn’t be done without my cast. It’s been like I’ve been on a diving expedition and the air on the line to the surface is being watched over by some people in my life like my sons,” he added.

Fraser picked up the Academy Award for his role as Charlie, a house-bound 600-pound English teacher who is trying to salvage his relationship with his estranged daughter, played by Sadie Sink.

The 54-year-old actor maintained a stunning lead throughout the award season, starting with a 14-minute standing ovation during the world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Fraser also took home hardware from the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards.

