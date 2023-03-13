ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Oscars 2023: Celebrities bring best of fashion at red carpet

Hollywood’s biggest stars are making their red carpet debut at the 2023 Oscars.

Best supporting actress nominee Jamie Lee Curtis complemented the carpet colour in a shimmering nude gown, while Brendan Fraser, who is up for lead actor for his performance in “The Whale,” opted for a classic black tux.

“The Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey looked like an under-the-sea princess in a cerulean blue gown, and Angela Bassett was positively royal in an electric purple dress.

Broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre, the 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Indian actor Ram Charan rocked an all-black outfit at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

‘Wakanda Forver’ actress Angela Bassett dazzled in electric purple at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler looked sharp in a black tux at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Michelle Yeoh shined in a white textured dress at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Jamie Lee Curtis shimmered in a nude-coloured gown at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

‘The Whale’ actor Brendan Fraser rocked a classic black tux at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Colin Farrell and James Padraig Farrell posed together at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Paul Mescal sported a white jacket with a rose boutonniere at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Cara Delevingne stunned in a red gown at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Jessica Chastain rocked a silver dress with black accents at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Ana de Armas donned a silver dress with a statement skirt at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Lenny Kravitz sported an all-black look at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Ariana DeBose turned heads at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

‘The Little Mermaid’ actress Halle Bailey rocked a cerulean blue gown at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens wore a black strapless dress with nude accents at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Actress Mindy Kaling glowed in an all-white look at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson wore a coral jacket at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Idris Elba looked sharp in a blue jacket at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Riz Ahmed sported a black suit with a pink and brown collar at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Lilly Singh opted for a bright pink ensemble at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

