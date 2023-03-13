‘Everything Everywhere All At Once seems to be unstoppable as it has collected five awards at the ongoing Oscar Awards, the latest one being Best Director award for the films director duo, the Daniels — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

The film duo won over fellow nominees like Steven Spielberg for ‘The Fablemans’, Ruben Ostlund for ‘The Triangle of Sadness’, Martin McDonagh for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and Todd Field for ‘Tar’.

The film has also won, Best Supporting Actress award for Jamie Lee Curtis, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Film Editing and Best Original Screenplay. The film has been nominated across 11 categories.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

