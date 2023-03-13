ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone picks classic Hollywood look for red carpet

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Deepika Padukone, who is among the presenters at the Oscars alongside Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Riz Ahmed, Glenn Close, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, walked the coveted red carpet as she picked a classic Hollywood look for the event with an all-black attire.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared her look from the red carpet. She can be seen dressed in an off-the-shoulder jet-black gown, serving old-Hollywood glamour.

Her gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with a plunging design, drapings on the arms, full-length sleeves with attached Opera gloves, a fitted bust, corseted bodice, cinched torso, figure-hugging fitting, and a mermaid-style pleated skirt grazing the floor.

She rounded up her look with diamond jewels, including statement rings, a bracelet and a necklace. In the end, Deepika chose a centre-parted messy bun, winged eyeliner, nude pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, subtle nude eye shadow, feathered brows, rouged cheeks and a dewy base. She also showed off a new tattoo – 82AoE (inspired by her beauty brand) – on the neck in the images.

Deepika Padukone is making her Oscars debut this year after making her debut in Hollywood with 2017’s ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’.

The actress has represented Indian cinema on a lot of international platforms. In 2022, Deepika was one of the jury members at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

20230313-060604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First a Wizard, now a ‘Weird’: Daniel Radcliffe to lead ‘Weird...

    ‘Moon Knight’ directors talk about novelty of series’ storytelling

    Day after his mum’s death, Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ debuts at...

    Russo brothers say Dhanush could get his own ‘The Gray Man’...