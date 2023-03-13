ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Oscars 2023: Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ wins Best Animated Feature Film

The Academy had the right nose to smell out the Best Animated feature film nominated at the 95th Academy awards as acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s movie “Pinocchio” has taken home the Best Animated Feature Film honour.

The award was presented by Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson at the prestigious event.

Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” was contending against animated movies such as “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”, “The Sea Beast” and “Turning Red”.

After winning the award, Del Toro on stage said that Animation should be kept in the conversation.

He said: “Animation is cinemation, it is not a genre and ready to be taken for the next level. Keep animation in the conversation. I want to dedicate to my wife, kids and parents who are not there with me.”

