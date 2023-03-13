ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Oscars 2023: Ke Huy Quan becomes 1st Vietnam-born actor to win Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

NewsWire
0
0

The Oscar for the Best Supporting Actor was conferred upon Vietnamese-American actor Ke Huy Quan.

He edged out fellow nominees like Brendan Gleeson (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’), Brian Tyree Henry (‘Causeway’), Judd Hirsch (‘The Fabelmans’) and Barry Keoghan (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’).

The actor bagged the honour for his comeback role in the film ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. The actor made history as the first Vietnam-born actor to win an Oscar.

A tearful Ke Huy Quan graced the stage to give a moving speech. He said, “My mom is 84-years-old and she is watching the ceremony at home. Mom, I just won an Oscar. My journey started on a boat, I spent a year in a refugee camp and today I’m at one of the biggest events of the movies. They say stories like this only happen once in a while. This is the American dream.”

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

20230313-063403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tom Cruise: “Playing ‘Maverick’ was life-changing for me”

    Anthony Hopkins to voice act in Zack Snyder’s Netflix movie ‘Rebel...

    Vice goes inside Andrew Tate’s murky world for doc acquired by...

    Charlie Hunnam-starrer ‘Shantaram’ cancelled after one season