ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh becomes 1st Asian actress to win Best Actress

NewsWire
0
0

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh has become the first Asian actress to walk home with the Best Actress honour at the 95th Academy Awards. Yeoh was awarded for her stellar work in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.

She raced ahead of her fellow nominees like Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams, Ana de Armas and Andrea Riseborough.

With a career spanning almost four decades, Yeoh has everything to celebrate for as she has been everywhere from Hong Kong cinema to American and British cinema with her journey in cinema bringing the much deserved accolades all at once.

The actress has been a hot favourite of cinema lovers for the past few years.

Yeoh, who started her journey as a model soon progressed into action films with no formal training in martial arts and emerging as the top actress with martial arts skill.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and were streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

20230313-091404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Louis C.K. is coming back to movies with ‘Fourth of July’...

    R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

    Zelensky to show up at Berlinale; fest to screen Sean Penn...

    Attorneys lock horns during Bill Cosby’s civil case, Cosby gives trial...