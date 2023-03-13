ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Oscars 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ once again beats Rihanna and Lady Gaga, wins Best Original Song

‘Naatu Naatu picturised on Ram Charan and NTR Jr from the film ‘RRR made India proud again as it won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

Leaving behind names such as Lady Gaga, Diane Warren and Rihanna, ‘Naatu Naatu’ made history after contending against songs such as ‘Applause’ from ‘Tell It Like a Woman’, ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘This Is a Life’ from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Onc’e.

Music composer M.M. Keeravaani said on receiving the honour: “Thank you Academy. I grew up listening to the carpenter here I am at the Oscars. There was only one wish on my mind… So was Rajamouli’s and my family… ‘RRR’, pride of every Indian. Thank you.”

‘Naatu Naatu’ has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

