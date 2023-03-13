ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Oscars 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ sets Oscars stage on fire with terrific introduction from Deepika Padukone

NewsWire
0
0

Global musical sensation, ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the S.S. Rajamouli-directorial ‘RRR’ burnt the stage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

The song took the form of a performance after actress Deepika Padukone made an introduction to the song for those in attendance at the venue.

The actress said, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match with, have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in ‘RRR’, a movie about real-life friendship between Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaran Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonial themes, it’s also a total banger.”

She further mentioned, “It has earned millions of views on YouTube and TikTok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know ‘Naatu’ because if you don’t you’re about to.”

The song was crooned on stage by Kaala Bhairava as the international dancer grooved to the electrifying beats and the livewire lyrics of the song.

After clinching the honour for the Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Award and at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the song is in the race for Best Song at the 95th Academy Awards as well. The song has been composed by M.M. Keeravani, who is the cousin of Rajamouli.

‘RRR’, which stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran is a historical fiction and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

20230313-072602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘CODA’ hasn’t got Apple TV+ numbers, yet why Tim Cook is...

    Britney Spears ‘on Cloud 9’ in first post after father’s suspension...

    IANS Review: ‘Morbius’: Engaging despite being a generic origin story (IANS...

    Court nod to proceed with sexual assault civil suit against Kevin...