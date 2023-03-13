It’s a Monday that India will not forget in a hurry. It’s even more special for the father-son duo of music director M.M. Keeravani and playback singer Kaala Bhairava, who have worked on ‘Naatu Naatu’ which made history by winning an Oscar for the Best Original Song award.

While Keeravani has composed the music for the iconic song, his son Kaala Bhairava has lent his voice for the song, along with singer Rahul Sipligunj.

The 95th Oscar Awards show featured both of them, albeit at different points of time. The audience at the Dolby Auditorium in Los Angeles had the opportunity to listen to both, father and son on Monday morning, Indian Time.

Kaala Bhairava mesmerised the Oscars audience with his live rendition of ‘Naatu Naatu’ on stage. A little later, Keeravani got on stage to receive his award, he crooned a take-off on an old Carpenters’ number.

Keeravani is a well-known name in Tollywood, Bollywood, and Kollywood, while his son Kaala Bhairava has been making a name for himself as a playback singer.

