ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Oscars 2023: Rajamouli screams, hugs wife as Naatu Naatu wins

NewsWire
0
0

As ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Best Song at the 95th Academy Awards, ‘RRR’ filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli had the most epic reaction as he was seen screaming in joy and hugging his wife.

A clip has gone viral showing Rajamouli’s reaction to the win. Rajamouli was seen with his wife and ‘RRR’ cast. When ‘Naatu Naatu’ was announced as the Best Song at the event, an excited Rajamouli got up screaming in joy at the win but he also hugged his wife, Rama Rajamouli.

Leaving behind names such as Lady Gaga, Diane Warren and Rihanna, ‘Naatu Naatu’ made history after contending against songs such as ‘Applause’ from ‘Tell It Like a Woman’, ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘This Is a Life’ from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.

Music composer M.M. Keeravaani gave an emotional speech on receiving the award. ‘Naatu Naatu’ has also won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

20230313-110603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Joseph Quinn’s ‘Stranger Things’ role saves him when detained by US...

    Kim ‘hates’ Kanye West’s new wife, shares cryptic quotes

    Hilaria Baldwin feels the ‘wear and tear’ of pregnancy

    Grammys 2022: BTS bring their inner James Bond spirit during performance