Tollywood star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, who attended the Oscar presentations and witnessed the momentous occasion, caught the eye, dressed to the hilt in Indian sartorial elegance.

In a reflection of his character in ‘RRR’, Ram Charan came outfitted in an ensemble from Shantanu & Nikhil styled by Nikita Jaisinghani.

“Ram is playing the character of a fighter, who empowers the ones in need, and stands strong for his believes. The ensemble has military nuances, which always been signature Shantnu & Nikhil ethos. The bandhgala has customised Chakra button, medallion-inspired brooches, layered over the classic S&N feminine drape kurta with a gender fluid twist that celebrates the new India and goes beyond borders, the designers elaborated.

The event also had Upasana Kamineni Konidela in attendance with her husband Ram Charan to support and cheer Team RRR’s nomination in the Oscars. She was elegantly attired in sustainable customised ivory silk saree made using hand woven silk, of spun fabric, created from recycled scraps, designed by Hyderabad-based designer, Jayanti Reddy.

On RRR’s historic win at the Oscars, Upasana Kamineni Konidela said: “We are immensely proud to represent India in this glorious win at the Oscars. It has been a long time coming and is a testament to all the hard work that the RRR team has put in, as well as a tribute to Indian talent worldwide. Here’s for you India!”

