ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Oscars 2023: Ripped jeans, no make-up, Lady Gaga surprises all

NewsWire
0
0

Singer-actress Lady Gaga took everyone by surprise on the stage during the ongoing 95th edition of the Academy Awards. The singer appeared in a no make-up look donning a casual avatar with ripped jeans and a black t-shirt.

She performed her song ‘Hold My Hand’ from the Tom Cruise-starrer cinematic extravaganza ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

The decision seemed to be a last-minute back-and-forth effort as Gaga was initially reported to be skipping the awards show due to demands on filming ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’.

Oscars executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss first stated that Gaga would not be performing during a creative team press conference on March 8.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

20230313-074803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drake reveals ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Sept 3 release in cryptic video

    Ryan Reynolds: Putting my phone down at night has changed my...

    Andrew Garfield almost had bathroom disaster after taking hallucinogenic substance

    George R.R. Martin says HBO Max has ‘shelved’ several ‘GoT’ projects