ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Oscars 2023: Telugu states’ CMs compliment RRR team on ‘Naatu Naatu’ win

NewsWire
0
0

The Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana expressed happiness Monday over the Oscar victory for ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the Telugu movie ‘RRR’.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Music Director M.M. Keeravani, director S.S. Rajamouli, and team for winning the coveted Oscar Award in the Original Song category.

“The song, written by Chandra Bose and rendered by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, had amplified the notations of a variety of genres with effect, pace, beat and depth fluttering the Telugu prowess on the International scale to create history,” Reddy noted.

Conveying his best wishes to the entire unit for striking the Oscar chord with music to the ears of global audience, Reddy stated that the Award is icing on the cake of India cinema which recently celebrated its centenary celebrations.

In Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, expressed delight on ‘Naatu Naatu’ achievement at the Oscars.

“The lyrics of the song mirror the culture of Telangana and way of life of the Telugu people,” he stated. The lyricist Chandra Bose who hails from a village in Telangana, came in for special appreciation from the Chief Minister.

20230313-110203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ranveer Singh is a ‘brawn’ munda

    Chiranjeevi, Salman ace dance moves in first ‘Godfather’ single ‘Thaar Maar’

    Parvin Dabas: The Pro Panja League has collaborated with the Indian...

    Jacqueline Fernandez: It’s time to dance