Visitors to Brampton Civic Hospital, Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness and Etobicoke General Hospital will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Rapid Antigen Test but must continue to schedule visits through Osler’s visitation booking line.

Effective today, William Osler Health System (Osler) is revising its Visitor and Essential Care Partner (ECP) Policy in alignment with the lifting of vaccination mandates across the province. Visitors and ECPs will not be asked to show their vaccine certificates, and COVID-19 screening has shifted from active to passive screening, meaning they must self-screen for COVID-19 and any flu-like systems and not enter the hospital if they are ill.

However, until September, all visitors must continue to schedule their visits through Osler’s visitation booking line. Information on how to schedule a visit is available on Osler’s website.

Wearing a hospital-issued mask while at Osler will continue to be mandatory for all visitors, ECPs, patients, staff, physicians, and volunteers to ensure everyone’s ongoing safety. Screeners will continue to be present at entrances to help support visitors with masking but will no longer be asking screening questions, spokesperson Jim Schembri stated in a news release sent on Tuesday.

Osler says will it continue to monitor the impacts of the pandemic on the community and will modify the Visitor and Essential Care Partner Policy as needed. The community is strongly encouraged to visit Osler’s website for the latest information before they arrive at any of Osler’s facilities.