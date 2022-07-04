William Osler Health System (Osler) and has received a $10 million donation from the BVD Group led by CEO Bikram Dhillon and his family.

“Bikram Dhillon and his family are an inspiration to the entire community,” said Ken Mayhew, President and CEO, William Osler Health System Foundation. “Mr. Dhillon came to Canada 40 years ago and built BVD Group from the ground up, becoming a pillar in the Canadian transportation industry. Together, with his family, they are helping to advance health care in Brampton and Etobicoke to benefit our communities now and for future generations. We are grateful to Mr. Dhillon, the Dhillon family, and BVD Group for their generous donation and philanthropic leadership.”

Among those present for the announcement were Premier Doug Ford, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones, President of the Treasury Board and Brampton South MPP Prabmeet Sarkaria and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

“All four of my kids and my nine grandchildren were born in Brampton and Etobicoke hospitals,” said Bikram Dhillon, CEO, BVD Group. “This community has given so much to my family, and this donation is the best way to give back, and touch everyone in the community. We will all need health care and there’s no better time to contribute—in whatever way we can—to help our hospitals. I hope others will step forward and support our hospitals; every dollar counts to ensure that our community has the health care it needs and deserves.”

As part of the transformation of health care in Brampton and Etobicoke, Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness (Peel Memorial) will become Brampton’s second hospital. The new Peel Memorial will include a new multi-storey patient tower with 250 inpatient beds and space to grow, new and enhanced outpatient services and day programs, and the expansion of the existing Urgent Care Centre to 24/7 operations later this year—setting the stage for a second full Emergency Department in Brampton. The proposed expanded cancer care services at Brampton Civic Hospital will address the growing need for cancer care in the community and will bring radiation treatment closer to home for patients and families in Brampton and the surrounding region. Ongoing redevelopment at Etobicoke General Hospital will further enhance the state-of-the-art services the hospital offers, to ensure Osler can continue to meet the evolving health care needs of the community.