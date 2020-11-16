Canindia News

Osler’s South Fletcher COVID-19 testing centre in Brampton temporarily closed for wind-storm-related repairs

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

William Osler Health System’s (Osler) Brampton COVID-19 Testing Centre at South Fletcher’s Sportsplex is temporarily closed for repairs after the outdoor facility sustained
some damage during a severe wind storm on Sunday, November 15.

To ensure the health and safety of patients, all appointments scheduled at the Brampton COVID-19 Testing Centre for Monday, November 16, have been cancelled to allow for repairs to be completed. People who have appointments scheduled for today are being contacted directly and appointments will be re-booked for another day.

The next available appointments at the Testing Centre are on Wednesday, November 18, when it is slated to resume normal operations of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. If the repairs are completed earlier, the Testing Centre will reopen sooner.

Other nearby COVID-19 testing options are noted below:

Kingsway Paramedic Station
7120 Hurontario Street, Mississauga
Monday to Friday from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Book an appointment online at https://switchhealth.clinic/ontario-health-kingsway or call 647-374-4676

Rexdale Community Health Centre
21 Panorama Court, Unit 15, Etobicoke
Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Book an appointment by calling 416-748-4650 or 416-748-4654

Gore Meadows Community Centre
10150 The Gore Road, Brampton
Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Book an appointment online at https://switchhealth.clinic/ontario-health-gore-meadow or call 647-374-4676

Greenbriar Recreation Centre
1100 Central Park Drive, Brampton
Tuesday to Saturday from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Book an appointment online at https://switchhealth.clinic/ontario-health-greenbriaror call 647-374-4676

Snelgrove Community Centre
11692 Hurontario Street, Brampton
Tuesdays from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Book an appointment by calling 905-796-0040 x 2122

Osler’s COVID-19, Cold and Flu Clinic (Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness) and Etobicoke COVID-19 Testing Centre (Highway 27 and Queen’s Plate Drive) remain open. For more information, visit: www.williamoslerhs.ca.

