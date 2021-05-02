A Punjab-born restaurateur in Oslo has contributed his day’s income of Rs 482,000 through international humanitarian relief organisation Khalsa Aid to ease Delhi’s Oxygen emergency for coronavirus patients.

“Solidarity!” remarked former UN Environment Executive Director Erik Solheim in a tweet on Sunday.

“Oslo’s lead Indian restaurant ‘New Delhi’ gives income from Friday sale to provide Oxygen in Delhi through Khalsa Aid. Restaurant is closed due to lockdown but take away sales amounted to 54,000 NOK, that is Rs 482,000,” he said, adding “Good work”.

Solheim, the former Norwegian diplomat, politician and environment minister, who believes he is inspired by the life and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi in the global fight against climate change, played a crucial role in 2018 as the UN Environment chief in convincing India to phase out single-use plastics by 2022, a major achievement in his crusade against plastic pollution.

New Delhi, run by a Singh family from Punjab, is popular for traditional Punjabi and ‘tandoori’ dishes in Norway.

