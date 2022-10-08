SPORTSTENNIS

Ostrava Open: Swiatek beats Alexandrova to reach final, grabs 60th win of the year

World No.1 Iga Swiatek won her 10th straight match to reach the final of the Ostrava Open, fending off a stern challenge from hard-hitting World No.21 Ekaterina Alexandrova, eventually prevailing 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-4 after 2 hours and 38 minutes of semifinal play, here on Saturday.

The victory marks Swiatek’s 60th match-win of the season, including WTA Tour events and Billie Jean King Cup action. She is also into her eighth final of the season and is undefeated in finals so far in 2022.

Throughout her career, Swiatek is 10-1 in WTA Tour singles finals, with her only loss coming to Polona Hercog in Swiatek’s very first final at 2019 Lugano.

Barbora Krejcikova will be Swiatek’s opponent in Sunday’s final. Krejcikova thrilled her homeland crowd with a come-from-behind victory in the semifinals in Ostrava, the Czech Republic on Saturday, battling past reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4.

Reigning US Open champion Swiatek has won both of her previous meetings with Krejcikova. Swiatek won in straight sets on the hard courts of Miami last year before a difficult three-set win on the clay of Rome two months later.

Meanwhile, after reaching only one final in the first nine months of the year, former World No.2 Krejcikova has caught fire, having reached two finals in the last two weeks. Last week’s Tallinn champion Krejcikova is now on an eight-match winning streak.

The 2021 Roland Garros champion Krejcikova improves to 8-1 in the WTA Tour semifinals in her career, as she becomes the first Czech player to reach the Ostrava final in its three-year history as a tour event.

With her 2-hour and 21-minute win, Krejcikova is undefeated 2-0 against Rybakina, having eked out another win in their only prior meeting, at the Grampians Trophy early last year.

20221009-002002

