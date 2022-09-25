INDIA

Other states keen in learning about Dravidian development: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that other states in the country were keen on learning the policies and programmes of the Dravidian model of development.

He was speaking at the Third International Humanism Conference on Social Justice virtually on Sunday.

Stalin said that in the past 50 years, Tamil Nadu has witnessed huge development and this has led to other states in the country keenly learning on the policies and programmes and implementing this in their own states.

He said that the Dravidian model was only for further enhancing the developments made in the last 50 years. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that the state witnessed huge development due to two language policies, infrastructure, development of the Tamil language, reservation rights, creation of social upliftment, and struggle for state’s rights during the past 50 years.

Stalin said that the DMK was a political party based on the ideals of social justice, equality, self-respect, communal rights, linguistic affinity, and state autonomy and added that the development of the state should be based on these ideals.

He said that the development should include both economic and social development and said that the Dravidian ideologue, Thanthai Periyar, Perarignar Anna, and his father Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar had envisioned this model of development.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also said that the ideals and thought process of late Thanthai Periyar are now being used in the modern world.

