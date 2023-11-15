‘Other woman’ angle in UP police officer’s murder

An alleged extra-marital relationship possibly led to the murder of an inspector rank officer Satish Kumar (47), posted as a quartermaster in the 4th battalion of PAC in Prayagraj.

Kumar was shot dead outside his house on Sunday night in the presence of his wife and daughter in Krishna Nagar locality, police said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said they began probing on these lines after his wife Bhawna told newspersons that Satish had been in a relationship with a woman in adjacent Shringar Nagar locality.

She alleged Satish had brought a woman home some time back and their daughter had seen her entering the house. “That woman is a tenant in a house owned by our family, but I had never been allowed to go to that house,” the deceased’s wife claimed, adding that she would identify the woman if brought before her.

DCP South Zone, Vineet Jaiswal, said police were probing the murder from all angles.

Inspector Satish Kumar, his wife Bhawna and minor daughter Pakhi had gone for dinner at the house of their relative on Diwali night.

“The family returned home around 2 a.m. As Satish got out of his car to open the gate, an armed man shot at him thrice,” said a police officer.

“Satish slumped to the ground and died on the spot,” he said.

DCP Jaiswal said he was rushed to a government hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Five teams have been formed to work out the case.

