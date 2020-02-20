Otis to supply elevators for Bengaluru Metro’s phase two

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) Global elevator, escalator and moving walkway manufacturer Otis won a deal from Bengaluru Metro to supply 112 elevators for its second phase, the company said on Monday.

“This project (deal) reflects our deep commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Further, our units will help keep the people of India moving,” said Otis India President Sebi Joseph in a statement.

The elevators, to be supplied from Otis local manufacturing plant, will be deployed in the second phase of the Bengaluru Metro project.

Joseph said Otis runs a manufacturing facility in Bengaluru which bolsters India’s indigenous production facility.

According to the agreement, Otis will supply Gen2 model elevators, which are lower energy consuming products.

With 27 stations, the second phase of Bengaluru Metro is expected to be completed by 2023.

Currently, the east-west corridor of the Bengaluru metro, from Baiyappanahalli in the east to Mysuru Road in the west is 18.1 km long.

The north-south corridor from Nagasandra in the north to Puttenahalli in the south is 24.2 km long.

Bengaluru metro, also known as Namma Metro, is a joint venture between the Central and Karnataka governments.

Otis, a United Technologies Corporation (UTC) company has been operating in India since 1892.

