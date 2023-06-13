ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

OTT or theatre: ‘Actor should not be worried about release platform’, says Arshad Warsi

Actor Arshad Warsi, who made his OTT debut with the streaming series ‘Asur’, feels that if an actor is getting good work and enjoys his work, one should not be worried about its release platform.

Arshad has been garnering a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released second season of ‘Asur’.

As the OTT fever grips the audience owing to its accessibility, the actor spoke about the revolution it has brought. He said: “OTT is a great thing that has happened. It is giving work to a lot of good actors and the audience is getting to see the acting of some very good actors.”

He further mentioned: “See, films and OTT are two different things altogether and they will always be different. I enjoy cinema and I enjoy OTT as well. If you enjoy your work and you are getting good work to do, I think one should not worry about where the work is getting released.”

Talking about what made him to say yes to ‘Asur’ for his OTT debut, he said, “I loved the story. Actually, I loved many things about it. When I heard the idea of the show, I enjoyed it so much because I knew this will surely work with the Indian Audience. I found it interesting and that made me to say yes to it.”

‘Asur 2’ is currently streaming on Jio Cinema and has 8 episodes.

