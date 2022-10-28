The week after Diwali has an exciting line-up in the OTT space. The upcoming OTT releases have a healthy mix of content from different genres of action, crime, drama, anime and comedy, and have the potential to engage a broad set of audience.

As the festivities melt into routine life, here are some of the OTT releases of the coming week that will help the viewers with a smooth transition to their daily routines.

‘Indian Predator – Murder In a Courtroom’: The crime documentary series is returning with its third installment. The series follows the true story of a murderer and rapist Akku Yadav, who committed a number of crimes and violated several women over a period of ten years. He was murdered inside the courtoom during a 2004 hearing when a number of women marched into the courtroom and killed him with stones and sharp objects. The series is dropping on Netflix on October 28.

‘Flames 3’: The series, inspired by the eponymous popular game of love among 1990s school kids, stars Ritvik Sahore (who played the younger version of Aparshakti Khurana) and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles.

The series follows the story of Rajat (essayed by Sahore) and Ishita (Tanya) who develop feelings for each other after their first meeting at a tuition centre. The third season will see Rajat and Ishita facing bigger challenges as their relationship matures. The third season of the series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on October 28.

‘Departure 3’: The series, which stars Archie Panjabi in the lead role of Kendra Malley, follows the events after Flight 716 disappears over the Atlantic Ocean. Kendra Malley, who is devastated by the recent death of her husband, is selected to lead the team investigating the crash.

With the whole world watching, her team races to find the missing aircraft and rescue the possible survivors. The third season of the series will debut on Lionsgate Play on October 28.

‘The Dragon Prince – Mystery of Aaravos’ Season 4: The anime series is about two princes, humans as the fantasy goes, who want to take the dragon egg with them to the land of Elvis. They are accompanied by an elf who has been sent to kill them. Season 4 is officially called the ‘Earth’ as the first three series were called Moon, Sky, and Sun. The theme of the fourth season, which is due for release on Netflix on November 3, 2022, is called Vision by the creators.

‘Blockbuster’: The series is a workplace comedy based upon the Blockbuster video rental store brand. It is set in the last Blockbuster Video and explores what, and who, it takes for a small business to succeed. The series stars Randall Park as Timmy, the manager of the Blockbuster Video store, and is set to premiere on Netflix on November 3, 2022.

