New Delhi, May 31 (IANSlife) OTT platforms in India produce a wide range of material for viewers each month. In the forthcoming month of June, 2023, many much anticipated OTT releases are expected to be published.

Let’s take a look at some of most awaited list:

‘Asur 2’

Viewers are anxiously anticipating the second season of this legendary criminal drama series following the success of the previous season. JioCinema will offer this web series starring Arshad Warsi without charge. For an overview of the plot, viewers can watch its first season on the Voot app.

Release Date: June 1

‘Mumbaikar’

The plot revolves around the happiness, drama, joy, and romance that Mumbai residents experience on a daily basis.

Release Date: June 2

‘Scoop’

A well-known crime reporter battles for justice in the death of a journalist and gets in trouble with the media, the police, and Mumbai’s underworld as a result. This Netflix original series is based on Jigna Vora’s book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.

Release Date: June 2

‘School Of Lies’

The main character of this new criminal thriller starring Nimrat Kaur is a young child who gets lost in a dormitory. As a number of kids and staff enter the vision linked with the scenario, this one incidence completely affects the climate of the school. Disney Plus Hotstar will host the world premiere of The School of Lies.

Release Date: June 2

‘Bloody Daddy’

This Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film starring Shahid Kapoor will air on JioCinema.

Release Date: June 9

‘The Night Manager 2’

This exciting thriller is perfect for those who enjoy beautiful scenery and lavish drama. The main character of this programme is Shaan, a night manager on a mission to bring down prominent arms dealer Shailendra Rungta. This program’s second season will run on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Release Date: June 30

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230531-125403

