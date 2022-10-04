COMMUNITY

Ottawa announces $300 million Hurricane Fiona relief fund

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced the creation of the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund to support recovery efforts in affected Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec communities.

The fund will provide up to an additional $300 million over two years, starting this year, to help those impacted by the storm. It will go towards repairing and rebuilding critical infrastructure, including the fishing wharves and small craft harbours that were damaged or destroyed by Fiona. It will also provide support for costs that may not be covered by existing federal programs, including the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA). 

“Our thoughts are with all Canadians dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona,” said Trudeau. “There is still much work to be done in the days and months ahead to clean up and rebuild, but I know Atlantic Canadians and Quebecers will continue to be there for each other, and so will the Government of Canada. This new Fund, announced today, will help people and local communities move forward on the path to recovery.”

The new Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund builds on the support the federal government has already announced, including deploying Canadian Armed Forces members and matching donations made to the Canadian Red Cross. 

