The federal government is investing $38.3 million over five years in the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Institute of Aging for a new Brain Health and Cognitive Impairment in Aging (BHCIA) Research Initiative. Minister of Seniors Kamal Khera made the announcement today on behalf of Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

This new initiative will support the latest areas of research to study the brain as it ages and identify what can be done to reduce the risks of dementia and other forms of cognitive impairment. Through the development and launch of strategic funding opportunities, the initiative also aims to improve the care and services for people living with cognitive impairment, including dementia as well as improve the wellbeing of their caregivers and care providers.

Dementia is having a substantial and growing impact in Canada and around the world. Based on current trends, by 2030, the number of people living with dementia will nearly double.

Canada’s National Dementia Strategy, released in 2019, aims to prevent dementia, advance therapies and find a cure, and improve the quality of life of people living with dementia and their caregivers. The strategy relies on the collaborative efforts of many organizations and individuals across the country including federal, provincial, territorial, and local governments; advocacy groups; researchers; health care providers; and academics.

The BHCIA Research Initiative is funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and partners, including the Azrieli Foundation and its Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence (CCCE), the Weston Family Foundation, the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), the Alzheimer Society of Canada, the Brain Canada Foundation and the BrightFocus Foundation.