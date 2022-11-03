The 5G wireless fibre presents significant opportunities in India as the country embarks on a 5G journey with deploying necessary infrastructure, Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of chip-maker Qualcomm has said.

Bharti Airtel and Qualcomm have already collaborated for accelerating 5G in the country. Airtel and Qualcomm are enabling a wide array of use cases, including 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) that is designed to deliver broadband connectivity at Gigabit speeds to homes and businesses.

“5G wireless fibre presents significant opportunities in regions such as India and other developing economies that have just started to deploy 5G networks,” Amon said during the company’s fiscal Q4 earnings call.

Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform supports virtually any combination of 5G spectrum bands and modes, from extended-range high power sub-6 to extended-range mmWave.

The portfolio of Qualcomm 5G RAN platforms aim to deliver cutting-edge technology for virtualized, flexible and interoperable 5G infrastructure.

Through Airtel’s network vendors and device partners, Airtel will utilize the capabilities of these platforms for accelerating the development of 5G applications for Industry 4.0 use cases.

Amon said that the 5G fixed wireless access broadband solution is now the industry’s platform of choice for wireless fiber globally.

“In industrial IoT, we built a strong foundation for growth with significant wins across industrial handhelds, robotics, payments, gateways, smart camera, enterprise collaboration, and edge processing,” he informed.

According to Akash Palkhiwala, Chief Financial Officer at Qualcomm, the company expects growth to be driven by its strong design win pipeline for 5G and Wi-Fi 7 platforms across handsets, automotive, and internet of things (IoT).

“When we look forward, the way we think about the growth in the business is it’s driving 5G further into handsets and Wi-Fi 7 but also into automotive and IoT,” he mentioned.

