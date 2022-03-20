INDIA

Our aim is to make J&K militancy, corruption free: Manoj Sinha

By NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that his administration intends to make the union territory a developed society free of militancy and corruption.

Addressing the attestation/passing out parade of 636 newly recruited Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Subsidiary Training Centre in Udhampur, the Lt Governor lauded the role of the security forces for bravely facing various challenges, including infiltration attempts, smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border.

“We have faced all the challenges successfully and our security forces are alert. They have played a pivotal role in building a new Jammu and Kashmir by thwarting the designs of the anti-national elements,” said Sinha who inspected the parade and took salute at the march past.

“Decades-old terror ecosystem needs to be dismantled completely. We have continued our efforts to deal a decisive blow on corruption, terror financing, and militant ecosystem to make Jammu and Kashmir a developed society, free of corruption and fear. This is our target.

“Drug addiction is a big challenge as drugs are smuggled by Pakistan under a conspiracy. You have to play a big role to check the smuggling of drugs,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor further said: “You are fully capable and ready The country is witnessing that BSF is performing its duties in mountainous regions, plains, deserts and deep forests with great devotion and dedication. The force is bravely facing every danger to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

“We are ready to give a befitting response if someone wants to test us,” Sinha added, urging the fresh BSF recruits to live up to the tradition and expectation of the force.

20220320-181801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

5 ways to brighten up your home in Winter

Scammers netted cryptocurrencies worth $7.7 bn in 2021: Report

Rebels turning out ‘major’ concern for BJP in U’khand

Tejashwi, Tej Pratap taken into custody after Bihar Assembly gherao (Ld)