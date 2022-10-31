US President Joe Biden on Monday extended his deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the bridge collapse tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat, on Sunday in which 141 people were killed.

“Today, our hearts are with India. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the bridge collapse, and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short.

“The United States and India are indispensable partners, with deep bonds between our citizens. In this difficult hour, we will continue to stand with and support the Indian people,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.

The British era suspension bridge over Machchu river, which was reopened just five days back after renovation work, was filled with people when it collapsed on Sunday evening, snuffing out 141 innocent lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased from the PM’s Relief Fund, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

