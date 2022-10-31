WORLD

‘Our hearts are with India’, Biden on Morbi bridge collapse

NewsWire
0
0

US President Joe Biden on Monday extended his deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the bridge collapse tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat, on Sunday in which 141 people were killed.

“Today, our hearts are with India. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the bridge collapse, and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short.

“The United States and India are indispensable partners, with deep bonds between our citizens. In this difficult hour, we will continue to stand with and support the Indian people,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.

The British era suspension bridge over Machchu river, which was reopened just five days back after renovation work, was filled with people when it collapsed on Sunday evening, snuffing out 141 innocent lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased from the PM’s Relief Fund, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

20221101-001605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stokes keen to get Anderson, Broad in Test squad; says no...

    England name unchanged squad for third Test against South Africa

    Iran’s FM urges ‘serious’ approach for ‘good deal’ in nuke talks

    Kremlin says Swedish format of Ukraine can be seen as a...