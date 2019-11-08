Our judgements are not to be played with: SC judge

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) “Tell them our judgements are not to be played with,” Justice Rohinton Nariman of the Supreme Court told the Centre on Friday, a day after delivering a dissenting judgement in the Sabarimala temple review.

He told the Centre that an impression has been cast that its officers don’t comply with court orders.

The observation by a bench headed by Justice Nariman came after the apex court granted relief to Karnataka Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar by dismissing the ED’s appeal against grant of bail to him.

Justice Nariman also pulled up the Enforcement Directorate, saying “this is not the way you deal with citizens’ rights.”

Justice Nariman also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to apprise the Centre and its officers of his dissenting judgement in the Sabrimala case.

“Ask your government and its officials to carefully read our judgement in Sabarimala. Tell them our judgements are not be played with. Kindly instruct your officers to read what the court has said about Article 141,” said the judge.

The apex court observed that an impression is there among government officers, as a result they don’t comply with court orders.

“Our orders must be complied with. We won’t allow any violation,” added the judge.

