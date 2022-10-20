New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANSlife) A time to celebrate life, friendships, and the year, with little tokens of thoughtfulness. Its that time of year when everyone looks forward to a gift or two, something to take into the new year. Designed to delight and evoke joy with utmost care and is crafted these curated finds are sure to spark up the festivites:

Hampers Galore

Interflora Diwali Gifting Collection

The collection is reminiscent of the mood communicated through dramatic sheen and jewel-tone accents that give a sense of extra luxe. A sparkling color palette that reflects an authentic richness and is a celebration of joyful moments.

For a new season of floral expressions and gifts, shop at https://www.interflora.in/diwali-hampers

The Love & Light Collection By Love & Cheesecake

Exclusively assorted with love and comprised of inviting crumbs of palatable cheesecakes, these boxes are all about celebrating a dhoom dhaam Diwali. Customized with special care for imparting toothy smiles and shiny eyes, this love & light collection is solely assembled for commemorating India’s most joyful occasion with its people’s favorite item – sweets.

For orders and enquires call on +91-9819935135 or mail order@loveandcheesecake.com. For more information log on to www.loveandcheesecake.com.

Festivities with the finest teas from the Luxmi Estates

This Diwali brings home a box of wellness from the origins of India with the world’s finest tea blends. While you welcome Goddess Laxmi to shower her blessings on you and your loved ones this Diwali, bring back home a pack of good health from one of the world’s oldest teas, Luxmi Estates. With a legacy of 110 years of well-crafted tea blends, Luxmi Estates has got it all covered with their specially curated Diwali Gift Hampers of Wellness.

Priced at Rs.1,999/- Available on www.luxmiestates.com

Artisanal Hampers & Handcrafted Traditional Mithai by The St. Regis Mumbai

Indulge in the festivities by spreading love and cheer with thoughtfully curated artisanal Diwali Hampers and handcrafted Traditional Mithai by The St. Regis Mumbai delivered via Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels. Packaged in the signature look, the exquisite hampers are tailor-made with bespoke offerings, festive treats, and traditional mithai personalized to match your needs.

Yard Box priced at Rs. 1800/- To place your order please call – +91 86575 22956 | 022 6162 8422 | 022 6162 8000

The Perfectly Curated Diwali Hamper by Noon

This is the magic of a handmade, heartfelt Gharwali Diwali, which we’re celebrating this year with a Sequel X Noon Diwali hamper. With Sequel Chef Founder Vanika Choudhary aims to offer sustainable, nourishing, and mindful eating. On the other hand, at Noon- the philosophy is more ingredient-driven and experiments with indigenous produce and is built on age-old principles of fermenting, preserving, and making by hand.

Price on request, Contact Number – +91 75064 77710 | +91 75064 77720

Diwali Hampers by Theos Patisserie and Chocolatier

200 gms almond drages, 200gms casher drages, 400 gms Raisin drages, 400 gms butterscotch drages

Priced at Rs. 2350/- all-inclusive. Available on https://instagram.com/theosfoodindia?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Pizza Hut Gift Cards

Pizza Hut is offering everyone a ‘License to Feast’ with its newly launched, Gift Cards. Gift mouth-watering pizzas, pasta, garlic bread & more with Pizza Hut Gift Cards available on Phone pe, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and Woohoo, and redeemable online & at all 700+ Pizza Hut restaurants.

To know more, visit the portals listed above, or write to giftpizzahut.india@yum.com

Diwali Healthy Gift Hamper by Snaqary

The healthy gift hamper for Diwali by Snaqary loaded with goodness of clear ingredients like millets and multigrains. Gift box comes with Methi Bajra Puri, Multigrain Pudina Sev , Soya Coated Peanuts, Baked Biscotti & Roasted Jeera Khakhra (and Premium Chocolate Bits in 4 flavours (Coffee, Hazelnuts, Orange & Butterscotch).

Priced at Rs. 899/- Available on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3rr2ASS

Get saucy with your festive hampers with Boombay’s lip-smacking flavour bombs

Since eating food, sweets and savoury is an indispensable part of Diwali, what better way to celebrate it other than gifting some delicious treats filled with love and no refined oils, no refined sugar, no additives or preservatives. Boombay, a newly launched seed to sauce brand has bundled their best-selling sauces in their Diwali hamper.

Priced at Rs.990/- Visit website: https://www.boombay.in Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/boombayway/

Patasa’s Artisanal Mithai & Chocolate boxes and Gifting Hampers

Whether you want to indulge yourself with the sweet delicacy or gift a hamper to your family and friends, Patasa has got you covered with their curation of a special artisanal mithai menu and gifting hampers just in time for Deepavali!

To place your order, visit: https://www.instagram.com/patasaofficial/ or call: 9920787789

French Dessert packed in a box this festive season by Cafe Noir

Delight the celebration with a glow of festivity, Cafe Noir has a collection of Diwali hampers that will surely elevate the festival of eternal radiance. Be it a treasure trove of delicacies, a decadent festive box, global treats, or an artisanal dessert box curated by a french brand Cade Noir, in Lower Parel.

For more information and reservations call +917400491481

Bikano’s extensive range of gift hampers will win hearts

After an elongated series of lockdowns, to mark the auspicious occasion of Diwali, India’s favourite snack and packaged food manufacturing brand ‘Bikano’ is planning to launch an unbelievably extensive gift pack range to make the festivities of 2022 unforgettable.

Available on Bikano

The Ultimate Gifting option by The Gift Studio

Come the festive season, we are left in a conundrum when it comes to choosing gifts for our loved ones. In most cases, we are running around from store to store trying to curate the perfect present and cater to each person’s individual choices. To make this process effortless and enjoyable, turn to The Gift Studio.

The Gift Studio’s Festive Hampers are available to purchase on their website – www.thegiftstudio.in

Hampers of prosperity from Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore

This Diwali, brighten a few lives with these boxes of Patakas from Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore. Each box of celebration is carefully curated to elevate the spirit of the festival.

Prices start from Rs. 999/- plus taxes For enquiries, call: 9902000086 / 990200002

Andaz Delhi’s delightful luxurious hampers

This Diwali, Andaz Delhi – a luxury lifestyle hotel by Hyatt, brings to you a delightful range of curated artisanal and splendid hampers, to make your festive season even more memorable. In continuation of celebrating their philosophy of promoting products that are luxurious, all the hampers are curated using items and goods that are locally sourced and make for extravagant luxurious festive hampers.

For enquiries, booking and customizations for the Diwali Hampers, you can +91 8588804222 or email

preeti.yadav@andaz.com

Prana by Vanilla Miel

To choose a thoughtful gift that has meaning and will leave fond memories, consider Vanilla Miel’s range of Diwali gifting options. The Mumbai-based patisserie & chocolaterie founded by sisters Mansi and Isha Shetty, has just launched their gifting range, ideal for all festive celebrations.

All Diwali goodies can be made egg-free upon request. To place an order, please visit https://vanillamiel.com/collections/diwali-edit or call/Whatsapp: +91 81043 44516.

Genda Phool’s Mithai & Mathi

With thoughtfully sourced premium ingredients and meticulously curated recipes from across the country, every piece comes together into a signature flavour layered with rich texture for a nostalgic indulgence.

Currently present in Mumbai, Navi-Mumbai, and Thane through its online store, go get your hands on the range of Mithais and Mathis from Genda Phool as you celebrate this Diwali with your loved ones. Available on www.gendaphool.co or call 89282 58808

Diwali with Khoya

This Diwali Khoya Mithai brings you exquisite treats that are perfect for every mood and requirement, from keeping a box for your guests at home to gifts for your friends and family. These delicacies are carefully paired with a selection of artisanal teas, slow perfume candles, and mouth fresheners, all available in customizable hamper sizes and packaging.

Available online.

Cornitos Brings The New Festive Packs For The Season

The fun-filled and joyous festivals have taken over. To have a gala time, Cornitos has launched new variants in the box of joy festive packs- Snack Bus, Crunch Carnival, and Crusties Gift Pack. Enlighten your taste buds as bright as the Diwali lights by munching Cornitos crunchy crisps.

Available online and in stores.

Perfectly Curated Diwali Hampers by Sassy Teaspoon

Explore Sassy Teaspoon’s exquisite Diwali gifting range. The Decadence Hamper offers all this and more with delicious Cheddar & Smoked Paprika Sticks and a Funfetti Cookie Jar premix for a fun gifting experience. Those looking for a wholesome array of festive specials can opt for the Luxe Hamper which consists of all the goodness of the Decadence Hamper along with a Belgian Chocolate Sauce and Peri Peri Cashew Nuts.

The price range starts at Rs.695/- plus taxes. Available online…

A thoughtful Diwali gift that is good for mother earth!

This Diwali, gift your loved ones thoughtfully curated, personalised hampers from The Lodhi, New Delhi. Aptly named ‘Traditions’ by The Lodhi, the hamper collection presents a medley of festive gems elegantly packed in eco-friendly Kauna Grass baskets that are hand-woven by local Manipuri women artisans. Skillfully made using sustainable and organic materials, the baskets are a unique expression of age-old Indian traditions and handicraft prowess.

Available at The Lodhi, New Delhi. Customization option available.

L’OPERA

Skies and hearts both are lit up with lights and hopes for a better future. So, in light of the season, L’Opéra this year has curated a beautiful range of glittering hampers suited best to the occasion, in addition to its signature baskets and boxes, for gifting.

The price range starts at Rs. 500/- onwards, Available at all L’opera stores.Pocket-friendly gifting hampers from Honey & Dough

If you are a Bake lover and Cake lover, then you must know Honey & Dough- a friendly neighborhood bakery started in 2017 by Utsav & Aavika Chhawchharia. Honey & Dough is a renowned bakery and coffeehouse and a one-stop destination for premium quality and authentic global baked goods, freshly brewed coffee, custom deserts, decadent chocolates as well as savory offerings.

The price range starts at Rs. 500 onwards, Visit www.honeyanddough.in or call 9911993123, 8527466844 to order.

COMFORT BAKEHOUSE BY CAFÉ DELHI HEIGHTS

It takes fresh bread, a buttery croissant, and a creamy slice of cake to make one happy! Taking Comfort to a new pitch is Delhi’s new Bakehouse.

The price range starts at Rs. 800/- onwards. For orders reach out to 9711164033. Available at all Café Delhi Heights outlets as well.

Herbal Tea Private Reserve by VAHDAM India

A delightful assortment of two best-selling herbal tea blends packed in a lush gift box.

Priced at Rs. 1,399/- Available on https://www.vahdam.in/collections/diwali-gifts

Goddess Lakshmi Diwali Gift Set by ISVARA

An ode to Goddess Lakshmi the symbol of Wealth & good fortune, this aesthetically pleasing gift set celebrates love, happiness & prosperity. Each element of this traditional yet contemporary gift set is specially curated to make a gift that has a lasting impression on anyone who receives it.

Priced at Rs. 1,600/-

Luxe Treat Box by Smoor Chocolates

A charming box to carry along to a Diwali party or any festive occasion. The medley of exotic flavours in rich premium chocolate makes for delicious bites, sure to delight.

Box of 12- Rs. 550/- | Box of 18- Rs. 775/- | Box of 24- Rs. 999/- Available online and instore.

Harajuku Gift Box

This hamper is a customizable gift box containing a box of 12 artisanal chocolate bonbons, a box of 8 macarons, chocolate barks, cheese wafers, chocolate almond cookies, juku sticks, fortune cookies, castella tea cake, xl cookies, s’mores brownies.

Price range: Rs. 1500-Rs. 4500/- For bulk orders, customers need to give prior confirmation. Availability: Both the outlet’s Ambience Mall, Gurugram & Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, New Delhi

JW Topaz by JW Marriott Mumbai, Juhu

An ode to nobility, love and purpose, this charming tote bag is complemented with a mix of authentic delicacies and modern delights.

Priced at Rs. 5,500 + taxes. To place your order please contact us on: +91 22 6693 3344, +91 90046 16506, +91 22 6693 3000 or drop in an email at newy.mathews@marriotthotels.com or visit our social handles @jwmarriottjuhu across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Pataka Popcorn – 2 Flavours: Chocolate and CaramelCelebrate the festival of lights with this exclusive Diwali edition combo box bringing to you our heart-crafted delicious gourmet popcorn. Curated to serve as the perfect pataka for the season with its flamboyant packaging, this unique gifting edition comprises the flavours of Himalayan Salt Caramel and Nutty Tuxedo Chocolate popcorn – celebrating the delectable flavours with your loved ones in exquisite, contemporary, and extremely durable tins.

Priced at Rs. 449/- Available on https://4700bc.com/products/pataka-popcorn-2-tins-chocolate-and-caramel

Hampers of joy from The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru

To make things simple, the brand has 8 boxes, The Artisanal box, the Royal box, the Divine box, the Celebrations box, the Assorted box, the Classic box, the Festivity box, and the Bounty box. Each is filled with goodies like Artisanal macaroon boxes, Artisanal chocolate bars, gourmet Davidoff coffee, luxurious Himalayan salted caramel popcorn, the signature Falak reserve wine, a variety of hand-rolled sweets, and more.

The price of the hamper starts from INR 1500/- plus taxes. For more information contact: +91 9611529294

Hampers from Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

The Shubh Box contains a gourmet jar of nuts, Sour Cherries, Green Tea Candles, Drops from Cavendish & Harvey, Pot Pourri, and more. The Chamak Box has in it gourmet coffee, Chocolate coated Blueberries, a box of Mithais, Jamun Honey, and more. The Diwali Delight boxes are filled with luxurious hand-rolled traditional Mithais from Rose Petal Ladoo, Kaju Sandwich, Malai Peda, Kashmiri Kalakand, Horlicks Mysore Pak to much more with options for a box of 12 or 24

Price starts from Rs. 700/- To place orders and for more information call: +91 99000 31646

Hampers of prosperity from Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore

This Diwali, brighten a few lives with these boxes of Patakas from Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore. Each box of celebration is carefully curated to elevate the spirit of the festival.

Price starts at Rs.999/- plus taxes. For inquiries, call: 9902000086 / 9902000022

Hampers from Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru ORR

One of the most popular festivals of our country, Deepavali symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and hope above all else. To celebrate this auspicious occasion, a curated treasure trove of gourmet delights to share with loved ones to make this Diwali extra special.

Price starts at Rs. 600/- onwards. For orders, call/WhatsApp +91 9513653156 / +91 8884477026

Enjoy a guilt-free indulgence this festive season with Nourish Organics

Spread festive cheer this Diwali as you gift your near and dear ones a box of good health by Nourish Organics. Gift wholesome and tasty treats that will leave them feeling nourished and well this festive season.

Price on request. Available on www.nourishorganics.in

Laduree India

Ladureé India is the perfect gift for your loved ones this festive season. Skip the traditional mithais for a baby pink hat box from upscale to french bakery Ladurée India which comes with a Napoleon Pink Gift Box that includes a box of 12 macarons, a bottle of Jam, a tea box, a candle, a keychain and a 28-piece box of chocolates.

Available: You can place orders at Laduree Khan Market, New Delhi, Ladureé Ambience Mall Gurgoan,

For the home

Ancient Haathi Blended Velvet Cushion Cover Set of 5 by India Circus

Is it even festival season if it isn’t the time when you change your cushion covers to ones that are fancier? Ditch the flashy shimmery cushion sets this year with these beautiful Ancient Haathi range of cushion cover sets. These wonderfully blend in and are the perfect addition to your home decor.

Priced at Rs.749/- Available at: https://indiacircus.com/ancient-haathi-blended-velvet-cushion-cover-set-of-5.html

Games Knight

Rainbow Playing Cards: The Rainbow Playing Cards consist of a beautiful deck of 52 “ombre-shaded” playing cards! The back of the box and cards would be customized with a photo of the client’s choosing. Anybody above the age of 6 and above can enjoy this card game with 1 and more players.

Priced at Rs. 2,000/- Available on Website

Orange Ombre Wine Tumbler by Vaaree

Narrow rim, check! Sleek, round shape, check! This Orange Ombre Wine Tumbler (Set Of Six) is definitely going to be a hit at your next party! With Bohemia Crystal glasswork, this glass is transparent and can hold up to 400 ml of your favorite drink!

Priced at Rs. 3999/- Available on https://vaaree.com/

Golden Bird Dinner Set (28 Pieces)

The Golden Bird Dinner Set is an easy way to update your meals. Designed with royal, aesthetic prints in an abstract style to create an artsy vibe, this set could be used to serve any cuisine.

Priced at Rs. 24, 500/- Available on https://vaaree.com/

Coffee brewing accessory by Lavazza, India

With Diwali right around the corner, what better way to celebrate this auspicious day than by gifting your loved ones with some of the best accessories to whip a perfect cup of coffee? Double up the Diwali celebrations by gifting your friends and family some amazing, coffee brewing accessories.

Priced at Rs. 3000/- Available on https://luxury.tatacliq.com/lavazza-carmencita-classic-moka-coffee-maker—2-cups/p-mp000000009512716

Beige Kashmiri Booti Mugs by Ritu Kumar Home

A set of two mugs crafted in porcelain for tranquil mornings spent sipping warm tea with a loved one.

Priced at Rs.1800/- Available on https://www.ritukumar.com/home_living

Diwali Gifting options by Thevasa

Thevasa offers Diwali gifting options with modern designs that are authentically merged with our art forms and traditions using a more ethical and ecological technique. The collection has exquisite bowls, cups, plates, and more in stunning contrast hues of pastel pink, delicate blue, and earthy orange all created by experienced artisans. The amazing collection offers lovely designs, to help you choose the right gifting option.

Price starting range at Rs.1490/- Available: https://thevasa.in/collections/diwali-happiness-gift-boxes

Air fryer cum Oven

What can be better than purchasing an air fryer cum oven this festive season! As its name suggests, it has 6 in-1 functions- Covers all bases with different cooking options: Air fry, Grill, Bake, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate. This season enjoys baking sessions with your kids or have open beer & grill parties with your friends with Upscalio-acquired, Hestia Air fryer cum Oven.

Priced at Rs. 11,995/- Available Amazon .com

Elvy

Nothing captures the festive season of Diwali better than having elaborate family dinners. Elvy’s platters are crafted in fine glass and enhanced with gold foiling and are paired with handcrafted champagne glasses in the gift hamper that calls for more celebrations at home.

Available on Website: https://elvy.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elvylifestyle/?hl=en

Villeroy & Boch French Garden French Garden Fleur Teapot

Fresh and colorful crockery set by Villeroy & Boch, French Garden, presents a classic country style perfect for everyday use. With its happy décor of orchard fruits and unique garden details, this ever-popular dinnerware has legions of fans. The French Garden collection and its many cheerful decors in a traditional country house style will turn the table into a magnificent orchard.

Priced at Rs.15,000/- Available on Villeroy & Boch

Studio Palasa’s stunning Rattan and Bamboo lights for Diwali gifting

The artistic collection of Palasa’s lamps will effortlessly exude tranquility and serenity into any space. Their Rattan and Bamboo lights are crafted by highly-skilled artisans; each lamp filters a different kind of pattern through the Rattan slats onto your flooring creating a soft illumination and glow in your home.

Price Range for Rattan lamps: Rs. 4000/- onwards Available at https://www.palasa.co.in

19 Sides by Neera Chopra

19 Sides is a classic yet luxurious bedding brand that fabricates Bed Linen, Duvets & Cushion Covers that are handcrafted to perfection. Ranging from understated to bold color combinations, subtle to assertive accents, and elegant embroideries to simple, delicate details, their collection offers impeccable quality, and versatility, enabling you to elevate the overall look of your home from ordinary to extraordinary!

Price Upon request, Where to buy: Instagram

Cheaper therapy – Salt lamp

A Himalayan salt lamp in the drawing room has the power to completely transform the energy of the house. It emits a warm and relaxing glow that can elevate the entire vibe of the house.

Available online.

Mossy Pillow by The Rug Republic

Mossy is hand-crafted in cotton and then screen printed with care – your purchase of handcrafted items helps preserve craft traditions worldwide. Elevate your design with this hand-printed beautiful Mossy cushion.

Priced at Rs. 1,425/- Available on www.trrhome.com

Give your home a royal touch with the Enchanted Palaces collection from The Yellow Dwelling

Inspired by the royal palaces of India, the latest collection from The Yellow Dwelling is just what your home needs this festive season. Add a little color and warmth with this range of 100 percent natural fiber inspired by the majestic architecture of our grand palaces and the sprawling gardens surrounding these historical structures.

Price range starts at Rs. 380/- Visit The Yellow Dwelling stores in Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and Bangalore or order online from their website https://www.theyellowdwelling.com/ and make your home sparkle and party ready!

Opal Snow Vase by Izzhaar

Izzhaar has created elegant and chic candle holders, glossy finish glass vases, and trendy, sleek and, to place yummy snacks on, charcuterie boards. A hand-blown & cut decorative glass vase in amber. unique oval ribbed pattern specially crafted by hands & passion.

Priced between the range of Rs. 6500/- to Rs. 16500/- Available at Gurugram – 775, Udyog Vihar Phase V, Sector 19, Gurugram, Haryana-122016, Mumbai – 187, First Floor, Zainab Villa, Turner Road, Bandra West, Mumbai-400050

Dyson hot+ cool air purifier (HP07)

Dyson’s new range of air purifiers reflects the latest technology in two core areas: filtration and acoustics. It captures H1N1 virus and 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns such as allergens, bacteria, viruses, pollen, and mold spores, and is 20% quieter, without any compromise on purification performance to reduce unwanted noise at home.

Special Festive Deal Rs. 56,900 (Save ?10,000) available on Dyson.in

Pleasant Peduncle Cylindrical Lamp by India Circus

The design on this range of lamps features banana plant leaves disbanded over a white backdrop, lending this a pleasantly simple and classy appeal. Go tropical with this table lamp. Browse through our selection of lighting and much more and shop now.

Priced at Rs. 2399/- Available on https://indiacircus.com/pleasant-peduncle-cylindrical-lamp.html

Spirits

Simba Wit by Simba Beer

A modern Indian take on the classic Belgian Wit style. It is refreshing, with slight citrusy notes, without being overly sweet. It derives spice notes from the coriander seeds, but what makes this craft beer special is the subtle hints of lemongrass on the nose and palate.

Availability: Chhattisgarh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Tripura, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh Meghalaya, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh

Hapusa by NAO Spirits

Hapusa meaning Juniper in Sanskrit is the first gin to be made with the Himalayan juniper berry. The untamed flavor and aroma of the juniper triumphs in the gin and are further complemented by other indigenous botanicals such as the gondhoraj lime, fresh turmeric, raw mango, ginger, cardamom, almond and coriander seeds. Found near the snow line in the Himalayas, the elusive Juniper Berries provide a beautiful structure to the gin while the turmeric and the delectable raw mango make Hapusa, a unique contemporary gin.

Availability- Karnataka, Maharashtra, Pondicherry, Rajasthan, Goa, and Delhi Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hapusagin/

Jerry’s Cocktails

MR. JERRY’S is India’s first commercially available, ready-to-serve cocktail range, crafted to perfection and essential for cocktail enthusiasts to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes. Devoid of added colors, flavors, or preservatives; MR. JERRY wants to craft cocktails that offer a bar-like experience anywhere in the World. MR. JERRY’S is available in Goa, Mumbai, Bangalore, and New Delhi.

Availability: Goa, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi…

No Label

Original Mead is an alcoholic beverage made from fermenting a blend of multi-floral and litchi honey, with a few orange peels added into the mix. It has a 7% alcohol-by-volume (ABV), is carbonated, and is packaged in 330ml pint-sized bottles. There are several reasons why drinking No Label Original Mead is simple. When compared to other brands, No Label mead has a milder flavour and no bitterness (and not as honey-forward) and comes at a very affordable price

Instagram Link- https://www.instagram.com/nolabel_in/?hl=en

Belvedere Vodka

Belvedere Vodka presents Belvedere Pure made with high-quality Polska rye, purified water, and a distillation process by fire to indulge in and make the most mundane of days, merry and memorable- be it shaken or stirred. Made With Nature – Made from only Polska rye, purified water, and a distillation process by fire. Belvedere contains zero additives, is certified kosher and is produced in accordance with the legal regulations of Polska vodka that dictate nothing can be added.

Price: Rs. 3,735/- in Delhi, Rs. 6,176/- in Mumbai Rs. 6,197/- in Bangalore

The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old

First introduced in 2016 with The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, the enticing collection is formed from a harmonious union of American and European oak sherry seasoned casks.

Price: Rs. 7,990 in Delhi; Rs. 5,500/- Gurgaon

Oaken Glow

Oaken Glow is India’s first premium smoky whisky, introducing consumers to a new and undiscovered segment. Unfolding a tale of layered richness, Oaken Glow is a blend of aged scotch whisky malts born in Scotland and bottled in India. Tearing up the rule book of traditional whisky making, Oaken Glow introduces discerning consumers to the unique innovation of a peat fired whisky.

This festive season, Make It Count with Jack Daniel’s

It is that time of the year once again when the fervour of the festivities engulfs one and all. An opportunity to connect with friends and family, sharing old tales and forging new ones. Share these special occasions with Jack Daniel’s and their Festive Edition pack. Jack Daniel’s has packed all the quintessential Indian festive elements in a special box, that is replete with motifs, symbols and design elements – all themed around festivities and visual treats like diyas, fireworks, playing cards and many more that we see around us in India during these special months. The pack consists of the brand’s iconic whiskey, Old No.7, packed with two limited edition whiskey glasses, making it a perfect gift for your loved ones and even for yourself on this occasion.

Priced at Rs. 2100/- onwards.

Tech

PLAYGO MUZE

An exciting choice for party lovers who like to have an enthralling party-music experience, PLAYGO MUZE carries an inbuilt rechargeable battery of 2400 mAh which offers a PLAYtime of whopping seven long hours on a single charge itself.

Priced at Rs. 2,499/- Buy here

Noise Colorfit Pro 4

The Noise Colorfit Pro 4 comes equipped with the Noise Health Suite and Productivity Suite to help you achieve your health and lifestyle goals with style. Enjoy effortless calling directly from your wrist, with its advanced Bluetooth technology. For those who are always out in the sun, its bright and clear display along with the digital crown makes navigation through its menu and other features easier. Additionally, the smartwatch offers 100 sports modes and 150+ cloud-based and animated watch faces. This product is available on Vijay Sales, Amazon, and Croma.

Priced at Rs.5,999/- Buy here

Realme TechLife S100

Realme TechLife Watch S100 sports a 1.69-inch with a resolution of 280×240 pixels and a peak brightness of 530 nits. The company claims that the smartwatch is capable of measuring skin temperature and blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2), it also comes with a Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor for constant heart rate monitoring. It comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. All of this is backed by a 260mAh battery, which the company claims can last for up to 12 days on a single charge. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,499 in India. This product is available on Vijay Sales, Amazon, and Croma.

Priced at Rs. 3,999/- Buy here

PLAYFIT STRENGTH

If your loved one enjoys fitness and a hands-free life, PLAYFIT STRENGTH is the way to go. It’s a waterproof smartwatch with Bluetooth calling, a touchscreen, activity tracking, sports modes, and wireless networking. With a long list of incredible features, this innovative device will help your sibling achieve their fitness goals on time. Just purchase this small device of wonder and encourage them to lead a physically active and mentally healthy lifestyle

Priced at Rs. 5999/- Buy here

OnePlus Smart Band

This smartwatch has a screen size of 1.1 inches. It is very compact in design and offers oxygen saturation level monitoring and sleep monitoring. The watch connects to the phone seamlessly and has a feature to control the phone’s camera shutter. The watch is water resistant and can resist up to 50 meters of dust and water for 10 minutes. This product is available on Vijay Sales, Amazon, and Croma.

Priced at Rs. 2,499/- Buy here

Make this Diwali special for friends and family with the Xbox Series S

With Diwali just around the corner, you can treat your game-loving family and friends to a unique and trendy gift that is sure to make you a favorite this festive season! The next-generation gaming console from Microsoft packs in a punch when it comes to performance, power, and portability. The console features the Xbox Velocity Architecture for high-speed gaming, a custom-build 512 GB NVMe SSD to reduce the loading time, and it comes with an Xbox Wireless Controller for easy gaming. It delivers just over full-HD (up to 1440p) resolution, but it still sticks to that 60fps promise and can go up to 4K as well with hardware scaling.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio

Looking to get a premium desktop alternative that can handle everything you throw at it? The Surface Laptop Studio is just the option for you. Working as a tablet and a laptop, it boasts the most powerful specs of all Microsoft laptops to date, with the higher spec model featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA RTX A2000 GPU, 32GB RAM and 2TB removable SSD. Add to that a 3:2 ratio, 14.4-inch touchscreen display that has a 120Hz refresh rate, and there’s nothing this device can’t handle.

Surface Laptop Go 2

Reliable, affordable, and packing a punch, the recently launched Surface Laptop Go 2 is the ultimate all-rounder to gift yourself or your loved ones this festive season! The Surface Laptop Go 2 works well for everything, be it in classrooms, boardroom meetings, researching or working on-the-go. Sleek and portable, Surface Laptop Go 2 features a 12.4″ vibrant touchscreen and great typing experience, now with an improved HD camera, secure Windows Hello sign-in, and a performance boost. With the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, it also comes with the same full-size keyboard that you find on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, and 128GB of solid-state storage.

ViewSonic M2e Projector

Everyone has different plans for Diwali but whatever plans you have with your loved ones, ViewSonic M2e LED portable projector is the perfect gadget to execute them. This projector is a perfect device to watch movies with family or to travel with your travel-freak friends. Being light-weight, portable, and embedded with user-friendly features the M2e portable projector is one of the most desirable gifts for your tech-savvy friends and family. This product allows you to experience a lot more versatility than typical screens. Additionally, you can experience your favorite shown even in a dark room. The projector is embedded with some cutting-edge technologies including Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology. The gadget has a built-in streaming feature and supports simple screen mirroring from cell phones.

Priced at Rs. 85,000/- To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com

