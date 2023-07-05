INDIA

‘Our subs don’t implode’: Subway’s ad faces backlash on social media

NewsWire
0
0

US-based global sandwich chain Subway has faced criticism for creating an advertisement based on OceanGate’s Titanic submarine tragedy, which resulted in the presumed loss of all five occupants due to an implosion.

The ad which reads: “Our subs don’t implode” was displayed on the outdoor sign in a Subway restaurant in Georgia in the US.

The move has faced widespread criticism from internet users, with many condemning it as ‘distasteful’. “Subway, this is at your store in Rincon, GA (Georgia). Not only is it distasteful, it’s just sad.

Do better,” a user tweeted with an attached image of the outdoor sign that read the ad. “I’ll never eat at Subway ever. It is distasteful and disrespectful to families who lost loved ones,” a user commented.

“What an absolute disgrace for Subway to do this they should be ashamed that people lost there lives and they think its funny would they find as funny if this terrible disaster happened to them,” another user said.

One more user wrote: “Fire the person responsible for this sign and do a cooperate apology, that’s super inconsiderate”. The five passengers who were declared dead included — Hamish Harding, a billionaire and explorer; Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a French explorer; Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood, members of a prominent Pakistani family; and OceanGate Expeditions CEO and Titan pilot Stockton Rush.

The submersible went missing more than 600 km off the coast of Newfoundland in eastern Canada early Sunday morning during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic, Xinhua news agency reported.

2023070534408

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big relief for Future group, SC sets aside HC directions for...

    Drunkard man assaults mother, father burns him to death in K’taka

    Aus govt fast-tracks funding for disaster-affected infrastructure

    Looking into matter of woman IAS officer’s sharp words for school...