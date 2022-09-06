Two days after the accident, Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India said on Tuesday that it is cooperating with the authorities investigating the car crash that killed industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon when their Mercedes GLC 220d 4MATIC hit a road divider.

“As a responsible brand respecting customer privacy, our team is cooperating with the authorities wherever possible, and we will provide any clarifications to them directly as required,” the automaker said in a statement.

The German auto giant said that it would continue with its ongoing efforts to increase road safety awareness as a responsible manufacturer, while equipping its vehicles with the latest safety features and technologies.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole in the unfortunate road accident. At the same time, we are glad to learn that Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole are recovering. We wish them a speedy recovery,” the car maker said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a team from the company collected the vehicle’s data which will be decrypted for further analysis.

Sources said the car moving at a high speed when the accident took place. Preliminary inquiries have also disclosed that the victims were not wearing seat belts. The police have said that over-speeding by the driver was the main reason behind the accident.

20220906-213803