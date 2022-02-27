HEALTH

Our war against polio most successful: Bommai

By NewsWire
0
0

Indian has successfully tackled diseases like TB, cholera, malaria, and plague and now, its war against polio has been most successful, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

In his remarks after launching the Pulse Polio campaign at his home office ‘Krishna’, he said: “Though India has been freed from polio, the polio immunisation programme is held for three days every year. We have witnessed the adverse effects of polio 25 years ago. Polio was responsible for disability among a large section of the people and it has also proved fatal. A war was launched against it and it has been controlled after oral vaccines were developed.”

“The Prime Minister too has launched the campaign today. His scientific vision and emphasis for hygiene through Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has contributed to keep many epidemics away. Yoga has been taken to the international level and Yoga is helpful in keeping everyone healthy,” he added.

“The Prime Minister laid maximum emphasis for the vaccination campaign to control even Covid and it helped in managing the first and second waves of the pandemic successfully. The vaccines were developed in India and they were exported to other countries too. The credit for this success should go to the scientists, 130 crore people of the country and Prime Minister Modi who provided it free of cost,” Bommai said.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar and others were present on the occasion.

